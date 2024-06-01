Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

