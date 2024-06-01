Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $286.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

