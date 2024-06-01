Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $21.58. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 978,919 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
