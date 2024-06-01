Norges Bank Invests $31.03 Million in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,467,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

