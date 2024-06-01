Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 630,546 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $2,986,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

