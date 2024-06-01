NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.