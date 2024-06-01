Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Northland Capmk downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $73.29, but opened at $62.54. Nutanix shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 2,005,401 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

