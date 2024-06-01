Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,957.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,005,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nutex Health Trading Up 2.3 %
Nutex Health stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.29.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
