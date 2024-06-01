Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,957.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,005,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

