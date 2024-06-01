NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NXPI opened at $272.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $282.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

