OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,268 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

