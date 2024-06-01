Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

