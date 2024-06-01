Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

