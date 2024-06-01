Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.