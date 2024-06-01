Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,931 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,266,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,958. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

