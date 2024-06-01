Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 612 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.86 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

