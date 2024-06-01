Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

