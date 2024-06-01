Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.