Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.