Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,024,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock valued at $512,849,598. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

