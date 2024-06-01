Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

