Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

