Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,311 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 809.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Price Performance
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,727 shares of company stock worth $5,271,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
