Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,311 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 809.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,727 shares of company stock worth $5,271,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

