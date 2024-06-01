Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average is $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

