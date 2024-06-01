Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in nVent Electric by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

