Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 745 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $12,941,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 894.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,031 shares of company stock worth $7,883,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.49 and a 52 week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

