Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 798 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.40. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

