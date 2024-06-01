Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 304,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

