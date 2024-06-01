Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 867 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

