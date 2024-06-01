Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,818 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,912,000 after acquiring an additional 110,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after acquiring an additional 349,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,189,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

