Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,746,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 708,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock worth $5,411,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

