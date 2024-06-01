Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Integer worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,415 shares of company stock worth $1,947,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

