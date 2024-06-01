Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

