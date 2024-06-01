Parallel Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.