Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after purchasing an additional 347,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

