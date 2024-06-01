Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.20

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.20 and traded as high as $26.18. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 13,558 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,560. Company insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

