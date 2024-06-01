Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.49. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,110. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.