PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2.8% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $62.73. Approximately 4,570,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,245,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 98.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

