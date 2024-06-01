PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PBF Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

