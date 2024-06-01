PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Shares Up 0.3%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.90). Approximately 203,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 157,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.90).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of £333.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41.

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,313.30). 49.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

