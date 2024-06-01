Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.43) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.