Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.43) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

LON PETS opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 251 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,851.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

