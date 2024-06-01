Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.