Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $156.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

