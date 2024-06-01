Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

