Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at $27,718,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

