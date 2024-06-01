Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $969.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.14. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 301.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 284,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

