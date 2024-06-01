Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $969.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.14. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 301.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 284,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

