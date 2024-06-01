PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,936 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

