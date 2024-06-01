PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

