Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $29,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

