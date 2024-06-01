Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

