Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
