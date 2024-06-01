Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 292,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares valued at $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after buying an additional 121,701 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

